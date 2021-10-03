Our view: Make a plan to vote this election season

If past trends hold up in this year’s general election, turnout will be down. With ballots devoid of presidential, statewide and state Legislature races, many voters may not be paying attention to the local choices that dominate these odd-year elections.

But when it comes to votes that have direct impact on everyday life, races for seats like surrogate judge, county legislator, city and town councils, town clerk, town justice and town highway superintendent, are all crucial.

In Cayuga County, there’s a race for surrogate court judge seat that carries a 10-year term. Control of the Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature is at stake, too. And there are dozens of competitive town-level races.

In addition, this year’s ballot has statewide referendums on the redistricting process, voter registration, no-excuse absentee ballots and clean air and water.

It all adds up to an election for which residents absolutely should make a plan to participate.

A few key deadlines loom for those not currently registered to vote or who need to vote via absentee ballot.