Our view: Make bipartisan Assembly lines happen

With the 2022 state Legislature elections just a few weeks in the rear view mirror, an important meeting takes place this week that will impact the next time voters make their choices for state Assembly.

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission gathers Thursday to take up the court-ordered work of coming up with new district lines for the chamber's 2024 election because the boundaries in place currently have been deemed illegal.

Litigation over the Assembly lines, which were established by the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, came forward too late in the election calendar to allow for a remedy in the 2022 races. But the courts said the independent commission whose job it was to come up with bipartisan maps must try again before the next election.

We implore the members of this commission from both sides of the aisle to live up to the name of the body on which they sit and truly act with independence. The failure of the commission to put forward maps approved by representatives of both major parties started the mess that resulted with this year's redistricting process and elections.

It's important to remember that New York voters approved a law that established this commission. They were sick of the political games played by incumbent legislators in previous redistricting years. Unfortunately, that's exactly what they got — a big dose of political gamesmanship.

The ultimate losers were the voters who saw a special master from Pennsylvania, overseen by a single upstate New York judge, decide where districts would be located for the U.S. House of Representatives and the state Senate, where there was still enough time to make changes for 2022, even though that meant holding a second primary for those seats in August.

The Assembly lines are a second chance to show that redistricting in New York can be done in a bipartisan and fair manner. It just takes some people on the commission willing to do the work to make it happen.

