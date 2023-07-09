As part of a growing recognition of Juneteenth across the country, more than a dozen special events were held in the Auburn area last month. The talks, performances and parade were the result of extensive planning. They were an expansion on efforts from the year, when U.S. News & World Reports included the city in its list of the top 12 destinations for celebrating the history-based holiday.

The Juneteenth events marked the anniversary of when enslaved people in Texas were informed that they had been freed. The day is now recognized as a federal and state holiday, with most employees of those governments getting the day off. Local governments, including the city of Auburn, consider Juneteenth a holiday, and neighboring counties, including Onondaga and Tompkins, recognize it as well.

But not Cayuga County. And that should change.

The union representing much of the county workforce has asked for Juneteenth to be designated as a county holiday but said the counteroffer from the Legislature was that employees should give up their floating holiday to make up for it. In the end, a new three-year contract with CSEA was ratified without Juneteenth being designated as a holiday for employees.

Many other municipalities — following the lead of federal and state governments — had no problem establishing this holiday outside of contract negotiations in the past couple of years. As a county situated in an area known for its historical connections to equal rights efforts, Cayuga sticks out in an embarrassing way for not doing this already.

Before Juneteenth 2024 comes around, county legislators should come together in a bipartisan manner and make this change happen.

