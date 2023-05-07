Throughout New York state in these first two weeks in May, public school districts are holding public hearings on the proposed budgets that will be in front voters on May 16 for approval or rejection.

The reference to these sessions as public hearings is quite misleading. In most local government processes, public hearings give constituents an opportunity to provide feedback on a proposal that the government body is considering. The idea is that this feedback might lead to changes in the proposal to make it better.

But the statutory timeline set up under the state's education law for budget public hearings does not provide such an opportunity. Instead, these public hearings are largely ceremonial. They do offer a chance for someone looking to learn more about the budget to ask questions ahead of the vote. They also provide a public platform for someone to advocate for a vote in one way or the other.

There is definitely not, however, an opportunity for the school board at this point to make any changes. The law has required them to approve their proposals already, and they've also been required to publicly report information to voters on the proposal.

As the state Legislature puts its own 2023-24 budget process in the rear-view mirror, we urge lawmakers to use time in the rest of the session to consider updating education law. They should make a change to create a better given-and-take environment between the public and boards in school budget proposal formation. Perhaps the final public hearing in May is something that should remain, but there should also be a required hearing ahead of a board's adoption vote, which typically happens in April.

It also might make sense to evaluate the practicality of the school budget timelines themselves. As we saw this year, the state Legislature's inability to make their own deadlines in adopting a state budget can bring considerable uncertainty to school budgets. That's because the question of state aid goes unanswered.

Would shifting school district fiscal years back a month, and holding budget and board votes in June, make more sense? It's an idea worth at least exploring.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd