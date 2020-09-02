Our view: Make suicide prevention a top priority

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The numbers are startling ... but they also make a lot of sense.

As of last month, the number of Cayuga County residents lost to suicide in 2020 reached six, already more than all of 2019, when five people took their own lives in this county. Suicide attempts have also been up sharply. The Auburn Police Department reported that it responded to 88 such calls from April through July, up by 44% compared with the same time period a year earlier. Mental health problem investigations during those same months added up to 147, up by 24% from a year ago.

The numbers reflect what we all know: The coronavirus pandemic had taken a terrible toll on mental health. People have become more isolated. There has been so much suffering and death from the virus. And the economic damage has been historic.

Cayuga County, fortunately, has not experienced a COVID-19 surge, but it has not been immune to many of the related problems.

As fall approaches, and with it seasonal mental health challenges that can emerge as days get shorter and weather gets colder, it's vital that we all become more aware of the importance of monitoring mental wellness. That's for ourselves and our friends and family.