Our view: Make suicide prevention a top priority

The numbers are startling ... but they also make a lot of sense.
As of last month, the number of Cayuga County residents lost to suicide in 2020 reached six, already more than all of 2019, when five people took their own lives in this county. Suicide attempts have also been up sharply. The Auburn Police Department reported that it responded to 88 such calls from April through July, up by 44% compared with the same time period a year earlier. Mental health problem investigations during those same months added up to 147, up by 24% from a year ago.
The numbers reflect what we all know: The coronavirus pandemic had taken a terrible toll on mental health. People have become more isolated. There has been so much suffering and death from the virus. And the economic damage has been historic.
Cayuga County, fortunately, has not experienced a COVID-19 surge, but it has not been immune to many of the related problems.
As fall approaches, and with it seasonal mental health challenges that can emerge as days get shorter and weather gets colder, it's vital that we all become more aware of the importance of monitoring mental wellness. That's for ourselves and our friends and family.
September is designated as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This year it feels like the efforts to educate the public and advocate for better access to mental health care is as important as ever.
Just as so many of us are being so mindful of our everyday activities to keep a deadly virus at bay, we need to take the same approach with our mental health.
Here's are a few resources for Cayuga County-area residents who might need some support:
• Cayuga County Mental Health: cayugacounty.us/589/mental-health or (315) 253-0341
• East Hill Medical Center: easthillmedical.com or (315) 253-8477
• NAMI Cayuga County: 2maestros@twc.com or (315) 255-7443
• New York state emotional support hotline: 1-844-863-9314
• Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK
• NAMI Crisis Text Line: Text NAMA to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor.
• Unity House of Cayuga County: unityhouse.com or (315) 253-6227
• Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack (ADAPA) Support Group: Meetings 7-8:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of every month on the second floor of Auburn Community Hospital. To participate in a Zoom meeting, contact Kristen Wilmot at (315) 252-5861.
• Cayuga Counseling Services, 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn: (315) 253-9795.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
