Our view: Make sure NY road salt mandate doesn't backfire on taxpayers

As good as the intentions behind it may be, a "buy American" effort by the state of New York may end up unfairly biting taxpayers.

The Buy American Salt Act mandates that rock salt used for treating roads during the winter must be purchased from U.S. suppliers. It has been passed by both the Assembly and Senate and at this point awaits the signature of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

But we hope the Hochul administration will take a hard look at it first to make sure municipalities won't break their budgets conforming to a law that some fear may be too restrictive, given fluctuations in supplies and prices in the domestic and foreign markets.

The law says that "any department or agency purchasing rock salt must purchase American mined or hand harvested salt." To be fair, there were amendments made to allow some flexibility, and the mandate will be "subject to waiver and other provisions," but the Buffalo News reports that some highway superintendents are concerned that the language may be too vague to allow them to make the best purchasing choices.

It's a fine idea to support American made, but if this rock salt mandate is the least bit convoluted or inflexible, it could really hurt taxpayers if their municipality gets stuck in a contract for road salt that costs a lot more than it ordinarily would.

