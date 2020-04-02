Our view: Make sure you get counted in the 2020 Census

If you haven't already responded to the U.S. Census, you should. It doesn't take much time, your personal information will be protected, and your participation is important.

The Census is essentially an attempt to determine how many people live in the United States and where they reside. It takes place once every 10 years, and the count is used to determine how federal funding is distributed to states, cities, towns and villages. As there is lot of money at stake.

Census numbers will be used to decide how about $675 billion in federal funds will be allocated for things like hospitals, school lunch programs, roads, Medicaid and financial aid for college students. Changes in population densities will also determine how many seats each region will have in Congress and affects representation in state and local governments.

Your personal information is protected by law and won't be shared, and the Census does not include a question about citizenship, as some in Washington had suggested it should.