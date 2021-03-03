Our view: Make your voice heard on Auburn, Cayuga County police reform

In response to nationwide protests last year over high-profile police brutality cases, police agencies in New York were ordered to examine their policies and procedures in order to continue receiving state funding. The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have both completed that exercise and made their draft proposals available online, but it's not too late for the public to weigh in before the proposals are officially accepted by the city council and county Legislature.

The plans are somewhat similar, because they both came about with input from community groups who looked into topics such as officer training and procedures, community relations and crime prevention. Both plans promote additional diversity training, support for school resource officers, and a desire to further investigate the use of body cameras for law enforcement officers.