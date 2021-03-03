Our view: Make your voice heard on Auburn, Cayuga County police reform

In response to nationwide protests last year over high-profile police brutality cases, police agencies in New York were ordered to examine their policies and procedures in order to continue receiving state funding. The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have both completed that exercise and made their draft proposals available online, but it's not too late for the public to weigh in before the proposals are officially accepted by the city council and county Legislature.
The plans are somewhat similar, because they both came about with input from community groups who looked into topics such as officer training and procedures, community relations and crime prevention. Both plans promote additional diversity training, support for school resource officers, and a desire to further investigate the use of body cameras for law enforcement officers.
A lot of work has gone into the planning, but the public comment portion of the process provides a unique opportunity for citizens, and we hope people don't overlook it. It's easy to complain — and even easier to be complacent — and there are a lot of different views out there about what, if anything, needs to change in local law enforcement, so participation is going to be key.
Public comment on both plans is open through Wednesday, March 10, so we encourage county and city residents to read through them and provide feedback.
The Auburn city website provides an online comments page and written comments may be mailed to the mayor and city council at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St. Auburn, NY 13021. Comments may also be left in dropboxs at city hall.
To comment on the county plan, click on "Citizen Feedback" on the sheriff's office website then hit the safety tab under the Sheriff heading. People may log in as a guest or create an account to write in their thoughts in the comments box.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.