Our view: Make your voice heard on plans for Owasco Lake

While there is still some debate about whether it's the right thing to do, many elected officials and water quality advocates are calling on New York state to add Owasco Lake to an official list of impaired waterbodies requiring a specialized cleanup plan, and there is still time for the public to weigh in.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is still accepting public comments for its latest proposed impaired waters list. Owasco Lake is not yet on the list, and the designation would require the state to form a detailed pollution cleanup plan called a Total Maximum Daily Load under the federal Clean Water Act.

The Auburn City Council and the Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency have both passed resolutions calling for the lake to be put on the list so a TMDL can be developed and put into action.

More recently, Owasco Town Supervisor and chair of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council Ed Wagner said he believes the TDML approach is the wrong way to go at this time and that watershed regulations awaiting state approval and the implementation of a Nine Element Watershed Plan are the best current options.

We agree that the Nine Element plan and rules changes are promising, but we also agree with those who say that stewardship of the lake doesn't have to come down to picking one plan over another, especially now that the development work for the other efforts is wrapping up. Having a TDML provided for the lake would be "another tool in the toolshed and I don't see any compelling reason not to support this," Auburn City Councilor Ginny Kent said at a recent Water Quality Management Agency board meeting.

There appears to little to no downside in advocating for this extra step. The reality is that it will take years before a TMDL could be developed, so it could be good to get on the list for one now should it be found in a few years that the Nine Element and watershed rules and regulations changes aren't having a big enough impact.

The future of the lake is everyone's concern, and we encourage anyone with an opinion on cleanup programs to make their voices heard while the DEC continues accepting public comments through Friday, Feb. 25.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

