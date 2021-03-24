Our view: Mannion must champion school funding changes

Freshman state Sen. John Mannion has been visible and vocal in his first few months in office, introducing his first bill in January, throwing his support behind allowing high school sports to resume, and reiterating that funding for schools would be one of his top priorities.

We're hoping now that he's gotten his feet wet, Mannion can push education funding to the top of his list and rally other members of the Legislature to make some lasting changes.

Auburn school officials — and local and state elected leaders — have argued for years that the state education funding formula is broken because wealthier districts have long received more funding than Auburn, pointing out the state average for spending per student is around $23,500, but only about $17,500 per student comes to Auburn.

"I'm going to advocate and highlight (Auburn) and show the level of disparity and the chain reaction or the snowball's effect to how a bad funding formula hurts those kids and their siblings year after year after year after year after year, and it's going to continue and we can't do it anymore," Mannion said during a forum in February.