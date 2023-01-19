Our view: Marijuana tax revenue may very well fall short

The rapid proliferation of marijuana shops across New York state should come as no surprise when it was the state, itself, that declared legalization would lead to various entities sharing in enormous sums of money.

State leaders also have no one to blame but themselves as entrepreneurs are now beginning to jump the gun and start selling marijuana products as the state continues to drag its feet on getting all of the rules and regulations into place.

At this point, municipalities need to decide not only how much time and effort to bother putting into enforcement of sales of products that are now completely legal to possess, but also put any ideas of tax-revenue riches on the back burner.

The Jamestown Post-Journal recently pointed to a report by the Tax Foundation indicating that more than 50% of the cigarettes sold in New York state are through the black market, leading to a tax loss for the state of $1 billion a year. Tax revenue, of course, was the golden goose that lawmakers pointed to as the biggest factor in the decision to legalize recreational marijuana, but the cigarette comparison clearly demonstrates that the lofty revenue projections for marijuana are going to fall far short.

The rollout of recreational marijuana sales by the state has seriously undermined one of the big selling points for doing it in first place: the creation of a lucrative new revenue stream.

We believe that Auburn and other municipalities that opted-in on marijuana sales should avoid the temptation of budgeting any potential tax revenue from this fledgling industry for the foreseeable future. At the same time, they should also be demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration get this implementation mess fixed ASAP.

