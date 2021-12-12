Our view: Masks should not be a political issue

A new New York public health order requiring mask wearing was greeted with the expected partisan response from politicians when announced Friday.

Republican officials largely blasted the measures, while offering no constructive ideas for reversing the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases that are once again resulting in higher hospitalizations and deaths. Democrats largely supported the measure announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul, although a few said it was too late and/or not enough.

As we noted in this space a couple of weeks ago, we urge our readers, especially those skeptical of mask wearing and vaccines, to focus on what medical professionals are saying and not the politicians.

Three weeks before Hochul's mask announcement, several departments from an institution that's truly on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, Upstate University Hospital, released a letter to the community urging the public to continue to take the virus seriously and follow prevention guidance.

Noting the high spread of COVID-19 that has been persisting throughout the fall season, they said this:

"Our unequivocal recommendation is for everyone to get vaccinated and to keep their mask on when in public. We also encourage you to use other tools such as hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing to give your further protection. These measures will help protect you and your loved ones from contracting this deadly disease."

And for those who might be prone to buy into the screaming from some politicians that masks are bad for the economy, we refer you to the Business Council of New York State, which advocates for businesses to state government. After the mask requirement announcement on Friday, the council said this:

"As we have stated in the past regarding similar mandates, we support necessary measures to help stop the spread of COVID. Our hope is people respect the state’s directive and employees of businesses by not putting them in the difficult position of having to enforce the mandate through confrontation."

Stopping COVID-19 spread should be everyone's collective goal. Wearing masks to help us get through the winter is something much of the medical and business community supports, and we urge everyone to simply remain calm and follow their lead.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0