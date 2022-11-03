Our view: May, MacBain rise above rhetoric in state Legislature races

Cayuga County voters will make choices in two competitive state Legislature races this year, each featuring an incumbent.

Three candidates are running to represent New York's newly drawn 48th Senate District that includes all of Cayuga County, Skaneateles and the city of Syracuse.

State Sen. Rachel May is the current two-term representative for the 53rd District. She is running on the Democrat and Working Families lines.

May has a solid understanding of the issues facing this part of the state. She has actively fought against incinerators being built in the Finger Lakes region, and she knows that working to prevent harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake and elsewhere requires a multi-part effort that involves incentivizing best practices for farms with regard to manure control and sharing data among the many stakeholders in the watersheds in the district.

She understands that bail reform was an effort to correct a broken system that disproportionately affected minority communities and low-income New Yorkers, and when some flaws in the initial rollout became apparent, she got behind making some commonsense changes. May also supports comprehensive policy-making to address crime that includes funding law enforcement but also focuses on poverty, mental health, substance abuse and other root causes.

May has been getting out and learning about the new district she is seeking to represent. She talks about finding solutions to the problems the people here face and pledges to make sure their voices are heard in Albany. Her record in Syracuse so far is strong, which is reflected in Syracuse's independent mayor, Ben Walsh, endorsing her candidacy.

Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, running on the Republican line, served for years on the Skaneateles school board. She is quite in tune with issues facing the Skaneateles and Owasco lake watersheds and said that too much bureaucracy and red tape is involved in the process of seeking grants to address watershed issues.

She agrees that mental health treatment is an important component to addressing crime, and while she's right that more needs to be done, she also unfairly argues that criminal justice and prison reforms have created an "anti police" environment directly responsible for making people feel less safe.

She argues against one-party control in Albany and advocates for a more thoughtful approach to the state budget, but rather than talk about specific plans to address the state's problems, her campaign has been largely focused on attacking Democrats for what she sees as a failure in state leadership. In the end, it's hard to imagine her being more than a rubber stamp for her party's conference.

Owasco attorney Justin Coretti is on the ballot after narrowly defeating Abbott in August for the Conservative Party line. He said he ran as a challenge to Republicans who he believes have abandoned conservative fiscal and social policies, but other than a few campaign signs, he has not made himself much of a factor in the race beyond the primary election.

Redistricting for the state Assembly has resulted in Cayuga County being split among three districts, and there is one competitive race this year. In the 126th Assembly District that includes the greater Auburn area and parts of Onondaga County, voters will choose between Republican Assemblyman John Lemondes and Democrat Bruce MacBain.

As a longtime teacher and school administrator, MacBain has a solid track record and depth of knowledge when it comes to education. He is also well-informed on the top issues facing this district and is comfortable steering away from his party when he sees things he doesn't agree with.

He agrees that bail reform initially went too far and needed to be changed, and he believes the $600 million pledged by the state to support a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills was offered in a "casual" manner, given the state's many pressing priorities. He said that limiting solitary confinement in prisons needs to be "revisted" in response to an increase in prison violence, a stance that puts him at odds with downstate Democrats.

That willingness to carefully assess both sides of issues is a good thing for Auburn and Cayuga County, where voters have demonstrated a more moderate stance on state and local issues.

We can appreciate that Lemondes is a vocal supporter of state corrections officers. He wants to protect the rights of hunters and other responsible gun owners who may be at risk of running afoul of the state's restrictions regarding carrying weapons in public places. He wants to see a task force established to help correct shortfalls in public education, although he resorts to unhelpful far-right rhetoric when he talks about schools "indoctrinating" children.

We're also disappointed to keep hearing Lemondes repeat many of the same party-line scare tactics about crime that others are using this campaign season, and he also spouts off about national issues far outside the purview of the state Legislature.

Lemondes calls crime the No. 1 "crisis" in the state and falsely claims that a rise in violent crime is directly related to bail reform. He also says that one of his priorities is to stop illegal immigration and wants to see people sent back to their countries of origin, an odd goal for someone running for state Assembly.

The Citizen endorses Rachel May for the 48th Senate District and Bruce MacBain for the 126th Assembly District.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.