Our view: Micromanagement from Albany on business reopening is not productive

Many of the guidelines and advice for reopening businesses during the coronavirus pandemic have been welcomed by business owners trying to get back on their feet while at the same time protecting the health of their employees and customers. But with the enormous number of officials overseeing bits and pieces of the rules and regulations of life in New York state, people are naturally frustrated when faced with regulations that are sometimes confusing or downright unnecessary.
After being allowed to reopen on a limited basis, bars and restaurants came under renewed scrutiny after videos surfaced of nightclubs packed with face-to-face revelers. A new rule was then established that alcohol could be served only alongside food, leading to the silly debate over whether chicken wings constitutes a meal.
More recently, the state Liquor Authority changed its rules for bars and restaurants that host live music by declaring that advertising and selling tickets for shows is not permissible. Music, the authority said, must be "incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself."
It's just another example of creating unnecessary hurdles for business owners trying to carefully reopen on a limited basis. If a restaurant or bar is following all the rules regarding occupancy, social distancing and face coverings, what difference does it make if they advertise that somebody is going to be playing piano on an upcoming Saturday night?
We know that not all businesses are the same, but we sometimes wonder who is coming up with the lists that specify things like which exercises are off limits at a gym or precisely how guests must behave at a bowling alley.
Entering a business essentially means not getting too close together and wearing a face covering, so staying safe really comes down to common sense — and if that fails, enforcement. When public places violate the basic rules set down by a local or state department of health, then warn then, cite them, fine them and shut them down, if needed. But there is no need to bother bars and restaurants about what "food" they are serving with drinks or compel them to differentiate between advertised and "incidental" music.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
