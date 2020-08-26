Our view: Micromanagement from Albany on business reopening is not productive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of the guidelines and advice for reopening businesses during the coronavirus pandemic have been welcomed by business owners trying to get back on their feet while at the same time protecting the health of their employees and customers. But with the enormous number of officials overseeing bits and pieces of the rules and regulations of life in New York state, people are naturally frustrated when faced with regulations that are sometimes confusing or downright unnecessary.

After being allowed to reopen on a limited basis, bars and restaurants came under renewed scrutiny after videos surfaced of nightclubs packed with face-to-face revelers. A new rule was then established that alcohol could be served only alongside food, leading to the silly debate over whether chicken wings constitutes a meal.

More recently, the state Liquor Authority changed its rules for bars and restaurants that host live music by declaring that advertising and selling tickets for shows is not permissible. Music, the authority said, must be "incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself."