Our view: More NY state candidates are needed

The state Legislature redistricting process brought some big changes to Cayuga County's representation in Albany.

After a decade in which the county was divided into three Senate districts and two Assembly districts, the new lines resulted in the county having just one senator and three members of the Assembly (that could change, however, because of a court order that Assembly lines be redone in time for the 2024 election).

The shuffle for Cayuga County brought three new faces to the Albany delegation: state Sen. Rachel May, who won re-election in a three-way race for a newly drawn district that added Cayuga County, and two members of the Assembly: Minority Leader Will Barclay and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan.

Unlike May, Barclay and Gallahan did not have an opponent in their re-election bids this year. And as a result, they didn't need to spend much time during the campaign season getting to learn about their new constituents.

It's one of many examples of why a lack of competitive races for state Legislature seats is a problem, and one that we urge party leaders in every county to address.

To that end, there is a potentially impactful new tool that could help challengers. A new state law providing matching campaign donations for state candidates has begun.

The state Public Campaign Finance Board, a bipartisan entity, has launched the program for the 2024 election cycle in which candidates for state Legislature can tap into matching public funds if they meet minimum small donor thresholds.

While some state Legislature races do become extra expensive, many could become much more competitive from a campaign spending aspect with just a few thousand dollars in matching public funds.

The key for it to have a chance to work, though, is for people interested in running to be made aware of the opportunity and to make an effort to do the fundraising that will enable them to tap into it.

If state officials, including the Public Campaign Finance Board, and party leaders do an effective job of promoting this new program, we might just see some more contested races in 2024. And choices on the ballots tend to make our democracy work better.

