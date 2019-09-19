We don't believe that vaping nicotine is the smartest choice a person can make, but we also believe that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive action against vaping products is an overreach.
Following a flurry of announcements from the governor's office in recent days, New York on Tuesday gave retailers two weeks to stop selling flavored electronic cigarettes. The move comes as states across the country are reporting serious breathing issues and even deaths related to vaping. The news is certainly troubling, but the course of action New York is taking is missing the target.
Most of the recent reports of illnesses appear to be related to vaping cartridges containing THC, not nicotine, and many of those cases have been connected to black market products that have been spiked with illegal drugs like synthetic marijuana.
There is good reason to be concerned about the skyrocketing use of vaping products by children, especially because manufacturers are now turning out flavors like cherry cola and cotton candy, and product labeling sometimes masks the fact that the products contain nicotine.
We would rather see the state address that problem a little more methodically. Have the Department of Health study this issue more closely, launch an educational campaign to alert parents and children to the dangers of nicotine and black-market vaping cartridges, and crack down on vendors who knowingly sell vaping products to children.
Declaring a "public health emergency" as a means of quickly banning the sale of legal products is to disregard other points of the issue. Vaping has been around for years, and many former cigarette smokers say that it's been the key to their success in quitting. Is the state going to inadvertently drive thousands of people back to smoking cigarettes, leading to more of the deadly health problems that tobacco products are known to cause?
There's also economic considerations. The vaping industry employs thousands of New Yorkers, many of whom may now suddenly find themselves out of a job.
Banning bubble-gum flavored vaping products is a knee-jerk reaction to a complicated problem. New York state should put in the work and get to the bottom of the source of respiratory illnesses related to vaping. But nobody should pat Cuomo on the back just yet, because his "emergency" action is not going to solve that problem.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.