Our view: Most local governments breaking this sunshine law

New York state law regarding the online disclosure of records related to public meetings is clear:

"If the agency in which a public body functions maintains a regularly and routinely updated website and utilizes a high speed internet connection, such records shall be posted on the website to the extent practicable at least twenty-four hours prior to the meeting."

We know almost all of the government bodies in Cayuga County fall under the category of an agency that has a routinely updated website with high speed internet. But with exceptions that can be counted on one hand, government bodies in Cayuga County are failing to disclose the records that will be discussed at public meetings.

The point of the meetings record provision of the law is basic common sense. Without the meeting documents, it's hard for anyone who is not a member of the board holding the meeting to understand what's being discussed and subjected to votes.

Unfortunately, the open meetings law offers little recourse for the public to get agencies to follow this provision. We urge state legislators and the governor to work with good government advocates to fix that problem. Perhaps there's even a few state dollars in the now-large surplus New York enjoys to motivate local compliance.

The more effective solution, though, might be one that's driven by the constituents these government bodies serve. We encourage our readers to check out their local government body websites (this includes school districts and authorities) to see what they can find regarding scheduled meetings. If they can't easily access agendas that include the full text of resolutions and documents related to those resolutions, contact the government and demand that they start following the law.

But we bring this matter to our readers' attention now because today kicks off an important week for raising awareness about government transparency. Sunshine Week is a "non-partisan, non-profit national initiative begun in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now News Leaders Association to promote a dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information," the News Leaders Association states. "Participants have included news media, civic groups, libraries, nonprofit organizations, schools and individuals concerned about the public's right to know."

Visit www.newsleaders.org/sunshine-week-about, follow @SunshineWeek and look for #SunshineWeek hashtags on Twitter. And stay tuned to this opinion section and those of newspapers throughout the country for more columns about this topic.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0