Our view: Move all of New York's primaries to August

New York's justice system has spoken loud and clear. The Democratically led state Legislature and the Democratic governor tried to create congressional and state Senate districts that would have violated the New York Constitution.

The result of that failure to follow the law has created a mess in this year's state and congressional elections, particularly the primaries. Because the state Court of Appeals has ordered new district lines for the Senate and the House of Representatives, the originally scheduled June 28 primary date will not be feasible. The lower court judge in the redistricting case on Friday ordered that those primaries will now happen on Aug. 23.

But the state Assembly lines do remain in place. And there's also multiple statewide offices on the ballot this year. For those races, a late June primary could still work, and as of this weekend, that's the date they will take place.

But it would be a bad idea to stick with that schedule.

To understand why, just go back to the reason that there's been an established late June primary date in New York state for the past three years. For several years prior to that, New York had a federal primary in June and state primaries in September. That approach contributed to increased costs for counties that must administer these elections and lower turnout from voters, who already go to the polls for statewide school district voting in May and the general election in November. The New York State Association of Counties on Friday said that running two primaries will cost counties $50 million.

Judge delays some New York primaries after court tosses maps ALBANY — A New York judge ordered Friday that the state's congressional and state Senate primaries be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough …

A consolidated primary date exists for a good reason, and while it may be a little disruptive for some statewide and Assembly candidates to have to shift to an August primary, it would be better for the voters.

We urge the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to do their part and get legislation passed to align all of the primaries.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0