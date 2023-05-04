As part of the planning for the next city budget, the Auburn City Council is taking a hard look at revenue and expenses related to parking. Councilors seem to be on the road to compromise, and we encourage them to continue working to find a middle ground.

The biggest issue at hand is deciding whether or not to cancel free parking downtown. Free two-hour parking was put in place two years ago in an effort to help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic. First-time violators were given a fine-free courtesy ticket explaining that they had overstayed their welcome.

We agree that those were the right moves to make at the time, and we also agree, in principle, with eliminating the free two hours, but the price per hour and the number of hours per day to enforce paid parking still needs to be worked out.

It's good to hear the council have an open discussion about this, because it's not something to make a snap judgment about. The city has gotten mixed feedback from downtown businesses, with some in favor of keeping free parking and others arguing that it's actually been a detriment to commerce.

Downtown parking policy is definitely an age-old debate and one that's not unique to Auburn. There may be value in city officials researching how other similar-sized cities handle it and see if some seem to have found a system that makes most stakeholders happy.

Bringing back paid parking for a particular number of hours and days can probably be worked out, and the council does need to put some type of plan in the budget, but any changes will need to monitored to see how they are working out.

We encourage the council to keep looking at it and work to find the best compromise. It will also be important to keep an open dialogue with downtown businesses and educate the motoring public about the rules so that nobody gets taken by surprise.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd