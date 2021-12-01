Our view: Move with speed on Cayuga County Office Building

The Cayuga County Legislature last week approved a resolution to hire a Syracuse-based professional engineering firm that will conduct a comprehensive needs assessment for the county office building in downtown Auburn.

The firm, Barton & Loguidice, will be paid up to $40,000 to do the work, which will dive into not just the glaring issues that would be expected in a building constructed more than 50 years ago, but also to examine what spaces and designs are needed by the departments that serve the public there.

We agree that this assessment is a good step forward, and the firm hired to do the work has the resources to do it well. But we also understand the sentiment expressed by a former Legislature chairperson who spoke during the public comment period at last week's meeting.

Patrick Mahunik, who served three terms in the Legislature that included a year as chair in 2018, expressed concern that the study will result in further delay in the county finally taking action on this aging and obsolete building.

"I urge you all to look back at what we've already done. ... We don't need to look at it and say this building this needs to be addressed," he said. "What we need to do is move forward."

"Let's stop kicking the can down the road," he added. "Let's address the issue as it is. We know that this building is not suitable for what it is doing right now. It's not fair to our employees. It's not fair to you. It's not fair to our community."

There's no question that action with respect to Cayuga County Office Building's future is long overdue.

Mahunik's concerns could easily be validated if the Legislature, which is gaining a six new members in 2022 following the results of this year's elections, fails to demand a fast turnaround from Barton & Loguidice and/or fails to quickly make a decision on how to move forward once that report is out.

Our hope is that last week's vote sets in motion a deliberate, expedient process that will finally get this ignored problem for county government rectified.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

