Our view: Movie theaters can reopen safely in New York

It has been nearly a month since Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that movie theaters would be next in line to reopen, and we believe that the time is now, as long as individual proprietors take all the proper precautions and their customers follow the rules.
Cayuga County area theater operators have taken the steps — and absorbed the related expenses — of installing improved air filtration systems, putting up plexiglass barriers and setting up hand-sanitizer stations. Space will be left between seats, theaters will be cleaned after shows, and patrons will be required to wear masks while moving about the building.
To be fair, we believe the state has taken an appropriately cautious approach to reopening the economy and letting science lead the decision-making — especially when reports of crowded public places in states with more lax regulations later became confirmed causes of COVID-19 transmissions. Cuomo is also correct to point out that theaters carry their own specific concerns, considering that the movie-going experience is based upon having people congregating for a long period of time.
But now that restaurants, gyms, casinos — and school buildings — are back open, we see no reason that people shouldn't be allowed to go to a movie if they feel comfortable with it, as long as the appropriate safety precautions are followed. Critics of the delay in allowing theaters to open wonder why they have been left out when casinos have cards, slot machines and other surfaces that multiple visitors touch throughout the day.
Some movie theaters will never reopen after having been forced to close for six months during this health crisis, and even a careful reopening may not be enough to save others. Limited seating means limited income, and some families will continue to shy away from going to a movie in the absence of a coronavirus vaccine. But it's time to give theaters a chance to get back on their feet.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
