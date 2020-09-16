Our view: Movie theaters can reopen safely in New York

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been nearly a month since Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that movie theaters would be next in line to reopen, and we believe that the time is now, as long as individual proprietors take all the proper precautions and their customers follow the rules.

Cayuga County area theater operators have taken the steps — and absorbed the related expenses — of installing improved air filtration systems, putting up plexiglass barriers and setting up hand-sanitizer stations. Space will be left between seats, theaters will be cleaned after shows, and patrons will be required to wear masks while moving about the building.

To be fair, we believe the state has taken an appropriately cautious approach to reopening the economy and letting science lead the decision-making — especially when reports of crowded public places in states with more lax regulations later became confirmed causes of COVID-19 transmissions. Cuomo is also correct to point out that theaters carry their own specific concerns, considering that the movie-going experience is based upon having people congregating for a long period of time.