Before COVID-19 protocols prevented Camp Columbus from opening for three straight summers, the 5.5-acre day camp for people with disabilities was one of Cayuga County's greatest community success stories.

The Citizen's archives is filled with articles and photos from camps through the years, with campers and their families expressing sheer delight at the opportunity to connect with nature on the shores of Owasco Lake. The camp also reflected the generosity and caring of local residents who volunteered their time or made donations to help with upgrades and maintenance of facilities.

Since COVID, many of those families eagerly looked forward to getting back to Camp Columbus some day, but Mozaic, the Finger Lakes region nonprofit that emerged from a 2019 merger that included the Arc of Seneca Cayuga, recently sold the camp to a real estate investor. Mozaic said it simply could not financially sustain the six-week camp, both for financial reasons and because of staffing challenges.

In an attempt to comfort families that likely found this news extremely disappointing, Mozaic said it will explore hosting "summer camp activities" at its property on North Street in Auburn, which will benefit from renovations funded by proceeds of the Camp Columbus sale.

This may sound harsh, but that's just not good enough.

While we understand the remarkable challenges that Mozaic is facing, especially since the COVID-19 outbreak, more effort must be made to provide a true outdoors day camp experience for these residents.

The new owner of the site has said the possibility of continuing its use as a camp remains; we urge these two parties to make every effort to see if that can happen at least for one more summer.

Beyond that, Mozaic should explore potential partnerships with municipalities that have public lakefront recreational property. Cayuga County and several towns and villages have beautiful parks that could serve as terrific settings for the kinds of activities Camp Columbus offered for five decades.

And Mozaic should also reach out to the community. Before it became Mozaic, the nonprofit didn't hesitate to solicit help for Camp Columbus, and residents were eager to help out. The same generosity remains, and we hope Mozaic's leaders are willing to tap into it for the benefit of their clients.

