Our view: Municipalities can't wait for funding bailout

As much as we hope it can be avoided, we believe that municipalities in New York state need to begin planning worst-case-scenario budgets and get creative with short-term plans for navigating the current fiscal crisis.

With many businesses just beginning to regain some momentum after shutting down in mid-March, increased expenses and loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic have left local governments hoping for a lifeline from the state. Unfortunately, the state is continuing to wait for a lifeline of its own from the federal government.

The elected representatives for Auburn, Cayuga County and the many taxing entities within it need to take a hard look and what they can afford — and what they can't — in the event that the funding pipelines from Washington and Albany run dry.

One thing that might help is a proposal in Albany that would give governments a little more flexibility in budgeting by allowing municipalities to borrow against their reserve funds. And any cuts in services need to be carefully considered for their overall impact. The much-discussed 20% cut in state aid for schools would amount to a big chunk of savings for the state, for example, but an across-the-board approach such as that will disproportionately hurt the high-needs/lower-income school districts.