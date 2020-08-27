Our view: Municipalities can't wait for funding bailout

As much as we hope it can be avoided, we believe that municipalities in New York state need to begin planning worst-case-scenario budgets and get creative with short-term plans for navigating the current fiscal crisis.
With many businesses just beginning to regain some momentum after shutting down in mid-March, increased expenses and loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic have left local governments hoping for a lifeline from the state. Unfortunately, the state is continuing to wait for a lifeline of its own from the federal government.
The elected representatives for Auburn, Cayuga County and the many taxing entities within it need to take a hard look and what they can afford — and what they can't — in the event that the funding pipelines from Washington and Albany run dry.
One thing that might help is a proposal in Albany that would give governments a little more flexibility in budgeting by allowing municipalities to borrow against their reserve funds. And any cuts in services need to be carefully considered for their overall impact. The much-discussed 20% cut in state aid for schools would amount to a big chunk of savings for the state, for example, but an across-the-board approach such as that will disproportionately hurt the high-needs/lower-income school districts.
A proposed second federal stimulus package that might include aid to states and cities appears stalled until at least after Labor Day, with an increasingly high likelihood that no help will be coming from Washington at all now that we are entering the last phase of a bitter presidential election year. The sad but realistic expectation is that neither side is going to agree to something that could be perceived as a victory for the other side.
Based on that very real possibility, it's time for state and local government to start figuring out the cuts they will need to make to deal with the severe revenue shortages — while also being strategic with these decisions so that they can minimize the damage to valuable public services.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
