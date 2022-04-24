Our view: Need for federal gerrymander ban on display

The state Court of Appeals will hear arguments this week, and presumably make a fairly quick ruling, on whether the new federal congressional district map complies with the state constitution.

Two lower courts have said it doesn't, after reviewing arguments in a lawsuit brought by Republicans challenging the lines drawn by elected Democrats in the state Legislature. Both a state Supreme Court judge in Steuben County and the state Appellate Division-Fourth Department based in Rochester ruled New York's federal map breaks the law because it's a clear case of partisan gerrymandering.

Essentially, these judges concluded that Democrats went out of their way to draw lines that would maximize the number of congressional seats their party could expect to win in general elections. New York's constitution, in an amendment approved by voters in 2014, outlaws such boundary making. Many other states do, too, but that doesn't necessarily mean gerrymandered maps will be struck down by courts in those places.

And that leads to a bigger problem on the federal level that New York state's legal process is laying bare. A lack of a federal prohibition on partisan gerrymandering is exposing how badly uneven the playing field can be when it comes to elections for Congress.

David Wasserman, a political analyst for the Cook Political Report who specializes in congressional maps and is highly regarded for his deep knowledge of geographic political demographics, summarized the issue rather well in a Twitter post on Friday, when he observed what's at stake with two legal challenges remaining in two of the nation's biggest states: Florida and New York.

"If FL’s GOP gerrymander is upheld and the NY’s Dem gerrymander is struck down (still dubious), Rs would be the modest yet clear winners of 2022 redistricting. And it would be b/c most blue states enforced anti-gerrymandering reforms while red states (esp. FL/OH/UT) defied them."

That mishmash of approaches to redistricting is a terrible way to arrive at how the 435 U.S. House of Representatives districts are drawn. As everyone knows, the House is extremely divided and no matter who secures the majority after this fall elections, that will not change. A fair playing field for the contest to secure that majority can only happen with a federal ban on gerrymandering, so the every state Legislature or redistricting commission is complying with the same standards and being subjected to the scrutiny of the same justice system.

