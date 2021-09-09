Our view: Never forget how 9/11 changed the country, world

There is now an entire generation of Americans who were either not yet born or were too young to have understood the gravity of the situation the country found itself in when terrorists attacked the country on Sept. 11, 2001.
The enormous and shocking loss of life was the primary focus, of course, and the grief of those who lost loved ones that day is still very real 20 years later. Other ripples continue today, with increased security measures being enacted across the country and thousands of American military members being sent into danger zones around the world in what has become known as the War on Terror.
The country and the world were changed that day in big ways and small, and the events have become a part of who we are — whether people are aware of it or not.
And that's why it's so important for the stories to be told and for people to get together for respectful ceremonies of remembrance, so we hope that families will consider attending a local event this Saturday, Sept. 11 — and bringing their children along.
The city of Auburn will hold a ceremony beginning at 8:40 a.m. Saturday at Memorial City Hall; a remembrance will be held at Deauville Island in Emerson Park in Owasco from noon to 6 p.m.; and the Auburn fire and police departments will host a 7 p.m. ceremony at Falcon Park on North Division Street.
And we are joining newspapers across the country in putting together a package of coverage for Saturday's edition of The Citizen that will include a special commemorative edition honoring those affected by the events of that terrible day.
We appreciate the efforts of everyone organizing 9/11 tributes in Cayuga County, and we hope that this and future anniversaries will serve as educational experiences for those who were too young at the time to really know what had happened. The victims deserve to be remembered, and Americans need to understand as completely as possible what happened on that date in our country's history.
