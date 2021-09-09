Our view: Never forget how 9/11 changed the country, world

There is now an entire generation of Americans who were either not yet born or were too young to have understood the gravity of the situation the country found itself in when terrorists attacked the country on Sept. 11, 2001.

The enormous and shocking loss of life was the primary focus, of course, and the grief of those who lost loved ones that day is still very real 20 years later. Other ripples continue today, with increased security measures being enacted across the country and thousands of American military members being sent into danger zones around the world in what has become known as the War on Terror.

The country and the world were changed that day in big ways and small, and the events have become a part of who we are — whether people are aware of it or not.

And that's why it's so important for the stories to be told and for people to get together for respectful ceremonies of remembrance, so we hope that families will consider attending a local event this Saturday, Sept. 11 — and bringing their children along.