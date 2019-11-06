While the new representatives coming aboard the Cayuga County Legislature will not officially have seats at the table until January, they need to quickly get up to speed on what's on the agenda and be welcomed to take part in discussions.
Legislators with just a few weeks left to serve still have an obligation to carry out their duties. But when voters select a new person for a seat, those legislators-to-be are going to be the ones doing some of the heavy lifting in the coming years, so it is not just to their advantage, but also the people they will be representing, to get to work as soon as possible.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Tucker Whitman's budget proposal is going to force some overdue and vital discussions about the future of county government, including how CEDA is funded, IT is handled and the big one, how to structure day-to-day leadership.
With that in mind, it's going to be important that the discussions over the next month and a half involve not just existing legislators and county staff, but also the newly elected legislators who will be coming into office.
You have free articles remaining.
This editorial was written ahead of Tuesday's results, but we know that at least two new legislators (the winners of the races to replace outgoing legislators Joseph Bennett and Patrick Mahunik) and as many as four will coming on board. While they can't have a vote until after being sworn in this January, their voice needs to be heard, because they will be a part of the team that has to execute this budget.
That means two important things need to happen: the newcomers need to commit to getting to all of these meetings, and the current legislators need to be open to their input.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.