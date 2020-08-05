Our view: New deadline brings urgency to Census count

With the decision by the U.S. Census Bureau to end its field operations a month earlier than planned, we hope that Cayuga County officials will step up their efforts to get as many local people counted as possible.
Millions of Americans have answered Census surveys online or through the mail, but an important component of the once-a-decade count is having workers knock on the doors of people who haven't responded and ask them to participate. When the coronavirus pandemic swept into the United States, field operations for the Census were shut down to protect the health of Census workers and the public.
Because of the shutdown, face-to-face interviews that should have taken place between May 13 and July 31 didn't begin until mid-July, so the deadline for completion was pushed back to Oct. 31. This week, however, the Census Bureau released an updated schedule with a final date for data collection of Sept. 30.
The Census is used to determine population shifts and the numbers are used to calculate how more than $650 billion in federal funding is distributed to states and municipalities as well as how many seats each region will have in Congress, so getting an accurate count on the local level is crucial.
The Census Bureau said that it is "working to improve the speed of our count without sacrificing completeness" by increasing staff, conducting additional training sessions, keeping phone and tablets in use for the maximum time possible and offering cash incentives to field workers based on productivity.
But shutting down the field collection effort a month early raises the potential for under-counting and it really underscores the importance of local officials working hard over these next two months to educate the public about responding to the census. The Cayuga County Complete Count Committee has been reaching out to community organizations to spread the word about the need for everyone to get counted, and we hope county leaders are able to muster the effort for a strong final push during the next few weeks.
We encourage anyone who hasn't already done so to respond by mail, online at my2020census.gov or by phone (English 844-330-2020, Spanish 844-468-2020, other languages available).
