Our view: New federal gun law shows what's possible

America's deep divisions certainly showed themselves last week, with a pair of major U.S. Supreme Court rulings reversing decades-old established law on abortion and firearms, along with the congressional Jan. 6 select committee hearings.

With anger visible at protests and counter-protests, on social media and in front of television cameras, it's easy to believe that elected leaders in the United States, particularly at the federal government level, will never find a way to try to fix some of the country's biggest problems.

But in a story that in a different week probably would have generated much more national attention, we find hope. And we encourage others to see it in a similar way and demand that our leaders deliver more of the same.

The story was the first major gun violence reduction legislation in 30 years, which was passed with bipartisan support by both houses of Congress and signed into law by the president on Saturday.

The law has critics from both sides of the aisle. We agree with many, even some who voted for the bill, who said more work remains, but that this breakthrough law represents a step forward that's been badly needed for three decades.

Among the Republicans with the wisdom to support this bill was central New York's U.S. Rep. John Katko. Ahead of his vote, he issued a statement that included this important insight: "In recent days, I have been honored to have the opportunity to discuss many of these priorities with my Republican and Democrat colleagues in the Senate, and I applaud their work to deliver sensible and bipartisan legislation that will make a real difference in protecting communities in Central New York and across the country. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act sends a clear message that Congress can work together to keep Americans safe."

Indeed, there are enough reasonable members of Congress, and a president in the White House ready to support them, to make real progress on gun violence. They've also shown it with infrastructure investments.

But there's no question that we need much more of this approach, and much less of the win-at-all-costs strategy, to make this nation stronger for everyone.

