Our view: New gun laws in New York in need of repair

In response to federal ruing that expanded the rights of people to carry firearms in public, New York state Democrats quickly pushed back with legislation creating a long list of places where guns will not be allowed and tightening the rules for permits to carry concealed weapons.

The overall goal to keep guns out of most public places is a good idea, and we agree that guns shouldn't become the norm in parks, playgrounds, nightclubs and concert halls. But as with any law written with too few people at the table, this one fails to take into account the varied concerns of people statewide, and it appears to have many holes that need to be patched.

There are already lawsuits pending over several aspects of the legislation that takes effect Sept. 1. Sheriff's offices around the state have been vocal about the unrealistically lengthy background checks they are being asked to conduct for people seeking pistol permits, and some say the extensive restrictions of places where weapons can be carried means that some people with legitimate carry permits may not be able to leave their homes without being in violation.

State Sen. Pam Helming is working to support advocates of scholastic target and clay shooting teams who say the law is not clear about whether or not they are exempt from transporting firearms to competition sites. That says to us that the crafting of the new rules ignored that fact that New York is a vast state with vastly different populations. Keeping guns out of Times Square is a good idea, but stopping rural students from taking part in target shooting competitions would be an unfair overreach.

While New York's latest measure is far from perfect, calls for total repeal of the law go too far, as well, and ignore the clear public safety concerns that would come with unfettered concealed weapon carrying in crowded public places. Much like with the often-debated bail law changes, this is an issue in which New Yorkers would be far better served by bipartisan efforts to tweak what is broadly reasonable legislation in order to correct its flaws.

