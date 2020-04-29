Our view: New York election cancellations go too far

Mixed opinions as Cuomo cancels Auburn-area NY Senate special election John Mannion and Angi Renna were ready for the special election in the 50th state Senate Dis…

Despite a substantial overlap between those districts and the state's 50th Senate District, where that central New York special election was going to take place, the governor decided it was best to keep that seat vacant by canceling the vote.

It's a move that doesn't add up. If we can safely vote for congressional and Assembly candidates at the end of June, there's no reason not to cast ballots for Senate. The presidential primary cancellation similarly lacks logic, because elections in other races will be happening all over the state.

And unlike the early April Wisconsin election, with its debacle of people standing in long lines amid the pandemic, an unlimited absentee voting solution is ready to implement.

The result of this decision with respect to the special election is that it prolongs the absence of representation in the state Senate for residents of the 50th Senate District. Yes, there is a small staff in the office that can help with questions, but the clout of a senator can't be replaced.