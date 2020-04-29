Our view: New York election cancellations go too far

With so much news happening every day during the coronavirus pandemic, it can be easy to lose track of time. But it was less than a month ago that Gov. Andrew Cuomo took two important steps to help preserve a fundamental democratic process: elections.
On March 28, the governor used his emergency power to postpone the presidential primary and special elections, including one for a vacant central New York state Senate seat that includes a large part of Auburn. The move to consolidate this election day with the federal primary in late June was aimed at giving state and local elections officials more time to come up with the safest way to allow people to cast ballots.
To that end, another important measure came on April 8, when the governor declared anyone could vote by absentee ballot in the late June elections. No one would be required to vote in-person at a public polling place.
But last Friday night, without any warning, Cuomo canceled the special elections as part of a new executive order. And on Monday, state elections commissioners canceled the presidential primary, citing the fact that Bernie Sanders, while still on the ballot, had suspended his campaign.
What they didn't cancel are other primaries, including two big ones for voters in Cayuga County. Democrats will still be choosing a nominee for the 24th Congressional District. And Republicans will be picking a candidate for the state's 126th Assembly District.
Despite a substantial overlap between those districts and the state's 50th Senate District, where that central New York special election was going to take place, the governor decided it was best to keep that seat vacant by canceling the vote.
It's a move that doesn't add up. If we can safely vote for congressional and Assembly candidates at the end of June, there's no reason not to cast ballots for Senate. The presidential primary cancellation similarly lacks logic, because elections in other races will be happening all over the state.
And unlike the early April Wisconsin election, with its debacle of people standing in long lines amid the pandemic, an unlimited absentee voting solution is ready to implement.
The result of this decision with respect to the special election is that it prolongs the absence of representation in the state Senate for residents of the 50th Senate District. Yes, there is a small staff in the office that can help with questions, but the clout of a senator can't be replaced.
At a time when Auburn and Cayuga County school, government and health care officials are fighting for state support, that voice has been missing. At a time when residents are trying to navigate a glitch-filled unemployment insurance system, the assistance that could come from a state senator's call or letter to Albany is not available. And with some potentially huge fiscal decisions ahead for New York state, there will now be no voice for this district into the late fall.
For people who will already be voting in other elections in a couple of months, that's just not fair.
