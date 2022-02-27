Our view: New York, including Auburn, can help Ukrainians

The scenes from Ukraine in the photos, videos and articles have been shocking over the past several day since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his violent military invasion of a sovereign neighbor.

Putin's brash egotism mixed with barbarian ruthlessness is on display for the world to see. In these early days of the invasion, much of the international community has been united in standing with Ukraine and condemning Putin and his Russian enablers.

But this fight will not end quickly, and there's a real danger that the unity and compassion for Ukraine will fade into ambivalence if we don't resolve to do our part to help and see it through.

One way Americans may need to step up is by welcoming refugees from Ukraine who will need a safe place to live. Gov. Kathy Hochul did this last week by making it clear that New York is ready to assist.

"Like millions across the globe, New Yorkers are watching the situation in Ukraine with fear and outrage. New York is proudly home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States. We condemn the unjustified violence and we are grateful to President Biden for his leadership in this moment of global crisis," she said in a statement Thursday.

"Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people, including those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones. Just as the Statue of Liberty stands tall in our harbor, New York stands ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. We remain engaged with the Biden Administration and we will be prepared to accept and support those who seek shelter in our state."

Auburn and Cayuga County should be one place eager to open its arms to Ukrainians seeking shelter and support. In the state with the nation's largest Ukrainian population, Cayuga County has the largest percentage of residents with Ukrainian ancestry, according to the U.S Census Bureau.

We urge our local leaders to reach out to the governor, just as her administration has reached to the federal government, to make it clear that the Auburn area can be one of those places ready to accept and support whoever needs assistance during this crisis.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0