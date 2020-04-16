Our view: New York Legislature should continue session remotely

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Adjusting to a new way of working during this time of social distancing should also apply to the New York state Legislature.

The legislative session in Albany came to an abrupt halt in March as the widespread effects of the coronavirus pandemic became more evident and members of the Legislature were among those testing positive for the disease.

In the resulting rush to get out of town, Assembly and Senate leaders gave Gov. Andrew Cuomo wide latitude to essentially proceed however he saw fit, leading to a state budge process that E.J. McMahon, research director for the good-government group Empire Center, called as secretive "as I've ever seen in 30 or 40 years."

Cuomo said that the legislative session was "effectively over" after the budget was passed, but the session still has an adjournment date of June 2, and we agree with lawmakers and others calling for the session to continue remotely.

Policy issues left to discuss this spring include expanding absentee and early voting, tenants' rights and drug policies in addition to myriad legislation necessary to address the pandemic, one being a request by business advocates to increase liability protections for companies, employees and contractors involved in manufacturing and other relief efforts related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.