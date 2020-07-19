Our view: New York must address frivolous, speech-chilling lawsuits

Over the past couple of weeks, many of the letters and columns that have appeared on The Citizen's opinion page have touched upon the importance of free speech rights.
In this country, the Constitution's First Amendment allows people to express their beliefs, and it allows others to respond to those expressions in turn. The founders realized that a democratic form of government cannot serve the people without this fundamental right.
But there are also limits on free speech, including laws that protect people from being falsely accused and maliciously attacked. Reasonable citizens understand the need for libel and slander laws.
Unfortunately, some unreasonable people have become increasingly bold in their use of these laws to file frivolous lawsuits aimed at nothing more than harassing others for bringing truthful information to light. The best way to combat this practice is via state law, and New York state's current law is woefully inadequate.
That can get fixed this week. The state Legislature is due to return for a special session, which provides the perfect opportunity to get reform legislation that has been introduced and put through plenty of review.
This type of legislation is frequently referred to as anti-SLAPP, which stands for "strategic lawsuits against public participation." SLAPP cases are frequently employed by people with a lot of power and wealth who don't want scrutiny from the news media or others. They've also been used against book authors and publishers, civil rights organizations, documentary filmmakers and even political candidates. The concept is to force them to spend scarce resources fighting a lawsuit that the plaintiffs know will ultimately get tossed on merits. But with the way New York's system is set up, the goal is to simply drag someone into court and force them to spend money on attorneys. Ultimately, they aim to intimidate and chill free speech.
SLAPP lawsuits also hurt the judicial system because they bog down court resources that should be used processing and adjudicating legitimate cases.
The New York State Bar Association's Media Law Committee, which looks out for the interests of all parties in this area of litigation, has come out strongly in favor of the anti-SLAPP measure now under consideration in Albany.
"New Yorkers face unprecedented threats from those who want to silence people who present information that does not fit a specific narrative or viewpoint," the committee wrote in a memorandum of support. "Every time a powerful individual threatens a lawsuit, New Yorkers must put a literal price on their First Amendment rights."
We call on our elected lawmakers in the state Legislature to get this badly needed fix completed.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
