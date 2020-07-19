Our view: New York must address frivolous, speech-chilling lawsuits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past couple of weeks, many of the letters and columns that have appeared on The Citizen's opinion page have touched upon the importance of free speech rights.

In this country, the Constitution's First Amendment allows people to express their beliefs, and it allows others to respond to those expressions in turn. The founders realized that a democratic form of government cannot serve the people without this fundamental right.

But there are also limits on free speech, including laws that protect people from being falsely accused and maliciously attacked. Reasonable citizens understand the need for libel and slander laws.

Unfortunately, some unreasonable people have become increasingly bold in their use of these laws to file frivolous lawsuits aimed at nothing more than harassing others for bringing truthful information to light. The best way to combat this practice is via state law, and New York state's current law is woefully inadequate.

That can get fixed this week. The state Legislature is due to return for a special session, which provides the perfect opportunity to get reform legislation that has been introduced and put through plenty of review.