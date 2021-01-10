Our view: New York must fix vaccine rollout bottleneck

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some good news on Friday when he said that New York state will move into its next prioritization phase for COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as Monday.

Expanding the pool of New Yorkers eligible for vaccines from the state's 1A phase to 1B will mean many more people can get the vaccine, including any residents over 75 and a broader group of essential workers.

But while it's great that this phase is finally going to start, it's a downright failure that it took this long to get to this point.

The state's first vaccination prioritization phase started more than three weeks ago and a huge portion of the population eligible in group 1A still has not had the first shots.

The reasons for this are many, and the responsibility falls on many, as well. The state, though, is ultimately responsible for getting this done, and the buck needs to stop with the governor.

We're glad to hear the news from the governor that a much larger network of vaccine providers will be involved with this next phase, from retail pharmacies to public health departments to special mass pop-up clinics run by the state. That should help get more people vaccinated faster.