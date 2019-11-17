The underlying goal for adding New York to the long list of states that have an early voting program is to increase voter participation.
Following this first year in which early voting took place, there's been plenty of debate between proponents and opponents about its cost-effectiveness. But with the state Legislature and governor's office firmly in the control of the Democrats who made early voting the law at the start of 2019, there's no question that it will be back for the much-anticipated presidential election year that's coming.
And with that in mind, we urge the Legislature and the governor to take a look at the numbers that are in from 2019 and pay attention to a key commonality among the counties that had the highest early voting participation rates. For the six highest turnout percentage counties, all of them opted to take advantage of state funding available to them and offer more than the minimally required number of polling places.
Those six included Cayuga County, where the county Board of Elections wisely established early voting sites in Auburn, Conquest and Venice: representing the middle, northern and southern thirds of the county.
But if more counties are going to go beyond the minimum requirements in 2020, and if counties like Cayuga will maintain or grow their polling site numbers, they will need a renewed funding commitment from the Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. There just isn't adequate discretionary local money for counties to do this on their own.
This month, the Cayuga County Legislature is considering a resolution that expresses gratitude for the funding the state provided in 2019 and requests it be continued for the next year. We urge county legislators to support this resolution and make sure our representatives in Albany get the message.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.