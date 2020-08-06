Our view: New York must learn from COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hearings being held in Albany to learn more about the high number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes in New York may cause embarrassment for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration, but if anything can be learned that will help the state be better prepared to avoid and respond to an uptick of cases in the future, it's our hope that Cuomo will take the feedback seriously rather than dismiss it.

Cuomo was widely criticized for ordering nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients returning from hospitals, a policy many blamed for helping spread the virus among a highly vulnerable population. Since that time, the governor has said that complaints are being driven by politics, and his administration released a report that concluded "nursing home admissions from hospitals were not a driver of nursing home infections or fatalities.”

We were especially struck by a statement from Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried concerning Monday's COVID-19 testimony which includes plenty of blunt criticism for how the Cuomo administration is reacting to these inquiries.