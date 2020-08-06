Our view: New York must learn from COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes

Hearings being held in Albany to learn more about the high number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes in New York may cause embarrassment for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration, but if anything can be learned that will help the state be better prepared to avoid and respond to an uptick of cases in the future, it's our hope that Cuomo will take the feedback seriously rather than dismiss it.
Cuomo was widely criticized for ordering nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients returning from hospitals, a policy many blamed for helping spread the virus among a highly vulnerable population. Since that time, the governor has said that complaints are being driven by politics, and his administration released a report that concluded "nursing home admissions from hospitals were not a driver of nursing home infections or fatalities.”
We were especially struck by a statement from Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried concerning Monday's COVID-19 testimony which includes plenty of blunt criticism for how the Cuomo administration is reacting to these inquiries.
Gottfried, the longtime chair of the Assembly Health Committee — and as far removed from the anti-Cuomo politics of the Republican conferences as you can get — said that years of understaffing and lax enforcement by the health department were made "clearer and much more severe" by the coronavirus pandemic and that lawmakers are still waiting for data promised by the health department that "will be key to knowing what was done wrong or right" and the impact of state policies and facility practices.
Gottfried also amplified the voices of nursing home workers and families of residents, who seem much more interested in addressing systemic issues of understaffing and lack of PPE, which in the end could very well turn out to be the biggest driver of the spike in deaths we saw in New York state.
“Our goal is to review what happened in order to improve outcomes and experiences of patients, families, caregivers, providers, and staff," Gottfried said.
That should be Cuomo's goal, as well, so it's our hope that his administration stops the deflecting and starts being completely forthright with the data and gets committed to the goal of learning from this experience so we can do better.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!