Our view: New York needs to lessen pain at the gas pump

With the price of a gallon of gas well above $4 in Auburn and central New York this week, it's time for the state to give consumers a break by temporarily suspending its gas tax.

Gas prices have been rising across the country since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and although the United States imports relatively little oil from Russia, a decision by the White House to completely cut out Russian imports is expected to drive prices at the pump even higher.

President Joe Biden has acknowledged the need to "limit the pain" people are feeling at the pump, and state Sen. Pam Helming recently asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to do just that by suspending the state's gas tax program, which in January was at an average of more than 48 cents per gallon with all fees and county tax rates factored in.

With inflation sky-high and gas prices continuing to rise, we agree that Hochul should enact a plan to bring such relief to New York motorists.

Federal recovery act cash has put state and local governments in a position to absorb a short-term loss of revenue this year, and out-of-control gas prices are only going to hinder the post-COVID economic recovery at a time when people are making summer plans and businesses are ramping back up to try to recover some of their losses over the past two years.

With economic uncertainty in America being exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine, gas prices will likely go even higher before they start to go down again.

Suspending New York's gas tax won't entirely solve that problem for local consumers, but it could be a big help.

