Our view: New York's bail reform was good, but should be made better

The elimination of cash bail for minor offenses in New York was a great boost for equal protection under the law. But because bail reform has had some unintended consequences, it should be altered by the Legislature this year.
Lawmakers in Albany are divided, with many Republicans calling for an all-out repeal of the changes as Senate Democrats float a proposal backed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to eliminate cash bail completely but expand the list of offenses under which a judge could have someone held in custody before trial.
Bail reform should not be completely repealed, because it achieved its main objective of making the system more fair. It would be wrong to return to an approach under which some defendants are forced to sit in jail simply because they don't have the financial means while others charged with the same crimes can buy their way out.
But we also agree that the reforms went too far by treating all but the most severe crimes essentially the same, allowing people accused of minor offenses to be released on appearance tickets right along with those accused of certain categories of burglary, robbery, domestic violence and homicide.
In a recent Cayuga County case, Judge Thomas Leone sent a Moravia man to jail without bail, even though the defendant's attorney argued that the particular burglary offense he was facing should qualify him for release under the new law. It's certainly possible Leone's decision will be overruled on appeal, but the details of this case seem to point to a flaw in the new catch-and-release system because the defendant not only has an extensive history of criminal convictions but has also had parole and probation revocations, demonstrating an inability or unwillingness to abide by the terms and conditions placed on people tentatively released from custody.
Giving judges more discretion over the ultimate decision makes good sense, because no two cases and no two defendants are exactly the same — regardless of the particular crime they are charged with on paper. We urge state lawmakers to focus now on coming up with the best compromise that correctly balances the rights of the accused with the ability of local governments to detain people they believe are a danger to the community or are likely to flee to avoid prosecution.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.