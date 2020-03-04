Our view: New York's bail reform was good, but should be made better

The elimination of cash bail for minor offenses in New York was a great boost for equal protection under the law. But because bail reform has had some unintended consequences, it should be altered by the Legislature this year.

Lawmakers in Albany are divided, with many Republicans calling for an all-out repeal of the changes as Senate Democrats float a proposal backed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to eliminate cash bail completely but expand the list of offenses under which a judge could have someone held in custody before trial.

Bail reform should not be completely repealed, because it achieved its main objective of making the system more fair. It would be wrong to return to an approach under which some defendants are forced to sit in jail simply because they don't have the financial means while others charged with the same crimes can buy their way out.

But we also agree that the reforms went too far by treating all but the most severe crimes essentially the same, allowing people accused of minor offenses to be released on appearance tickets right along with those accused of certain categories of burglary, robbery, domestic violence and homicide.