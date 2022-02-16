Our view: New York state must better prepare for electric vehicles

If there was one overriding theme in this year's Super Bowl commercials, it was that electric vehicles are coming on strong, with more and more companies getting ready to put more battery-powered cars, trucks and SUVs on the market.

We won't all have electric vehicles in our driveways anytime soon, but they are on the way, and their commonplace usage is going to require a robust infrastructure of support.

It's a trend that New York officials have been anticipating for years, and it brings the promise of helping the state reach its long-term goals of significantly reducing carbon emissions. Unfortunately, one piece of the planning puzzle is evidently woefully behind schedule, and that needs to turn around in a hurry.

The state Comptroller's Office recently issued a report indicating that the New York Power Authority is far behind schedule in getting electric vehicle charging stations positioned across the state. Despite a stated goal in 2018 to have 10,000 charging stations installed by the end of last year, the authority has installed just 277 public locations in addition to 221 ports for vehicles used by employees of specific economic development programs.

The Comptroller's Office said that there were more than 46,000 electric vehicles registered in New York state as of June 2021, but that 30 counties don't have a single charging port placed by the power authority. And while the power authority argues that demand has not yet exceeded the availability of charging stations in the state, demand is clearly poised for a big increase in the next few years.

Sunday's showcase of electric vehicles currently on the market and others that will coming down the road reached about 100 million viewers. It's not a question of if electric will one day outpace gas, but when, and as auto production transforms more toward electric in the coming years, New York needs to be prepared to do its part to support the changeover.

