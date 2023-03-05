One of the chief purposes of New York state's licensing process for recreational-use marijuana dispensaries is to protect consumers, who should be assured that what they're purchasing is legal and safe.

It makes perfect sense to have such standards, but they mean nothing if they are not enforced. All over the state, dispensaries have opened without any licenses, and the longer the state takes to get licenses issued so dispensaries can open, the bigger that "underground" market becomes.

This week provided what we're sure state officials felt was a positive announcement regarding the rollout of legalized recreational cannabis products. The State Office of Cannabis Management revealed that it is doubling the number of licenses to be issued in the initial round of application reviews, going from 150 to 300.

NY's first batch of marijuana shop licenses is doubling to 300 NEW YORK — New York is doubling the number of licenses it's awarding for a first round of legal marijuana shops, regulators announced Thursday…

While that bigger number makes much more sense for a state with the population and geographic size of New York, it's also a rather hollow figure at this point.

That's because New York, two years after the recreational marijuana law was passed, has managed to get fewer than 70 licenses approved. And a huge chunk of the state, including central New York, remains under a federal court injunction that prevents any establishments from opening until a lawsuit is resolved.

As we've noted here before, the state's first priority should be making changes to the license criteria so that the lawsuit that is holding up progress can be settled. The state's appeal of that lawsuit is misguided because it's making the already unreasonably slow rollout of the dispensary program even more inefficient, and there's a good chance the state loses the lawsuit anyway.

The effects of New York's botched rollout of recreational marijuana are many. Growers have been put in a horrible position because the market for their crops barely exists. The tax revenue that the governor and state legislators touted when they passed the law is not coming in. And jobs that are supposed to be created by this industry have not yet been created.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature need to get more aggressive in pursuing legislative and executive remedies to this situation. Failure to get things in gear could create permanent damage to what should be a beneficial industry if done the right way.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.