Our view: New York state should boost funding for park police

The state department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the union representing New York State Park Police are expressing optimism that Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget plan for the next fiscal year will help address a decline in the ranks of the park police.

With a long-term plan to have park police coordinate with New York State Police is still in the works, there has been some worry that the park police would eventually dissolve entirely. And the ranks of the park police have been dwindling as officers transfer to other agencies — sometimes with more generous retirement benefits.

But Hochul's budget proposal includes a line item for a Park Police Academy class to be held in the fall with the goal of hiring more officers in the spring of 2023.

We appreciate the fact that we have two state parks in Cayuga County — Fillmore Glen and Fair Haven Beach — and while the natural attractions are first and foremost in the minds of visitors, safety and security must not be overlooked.

The state has spent a lot of money in recent years promoting its parks, and tourists and residents alike have benefited from major infrastructure upgrades at many parks.

And while there are state and county police agencies and rescue personnel from volunteer fire departments and other rescue squads standing by and ready to help should things go sour at a campground, lake or hiking trail, the trained officers on site at New York's parks are the first line of defense for keeping a lid on crime and responding to emergencies.

It may make sense to have park police work in tandem with the state police, and the numbers appear to indicate a shortfall in park police officers might be repaired with smarter retention efforts, so the state should do all it can along those lines, as well.

