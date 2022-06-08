Our view: New York takes small steps against big issue of gun violence

We know not everyone will agree, but updated firearms regulations signed into law in New York this week are sensible measures meant to better protect people from becoming victims of gun crimes, not to oppress anyone's right to own a hunting rifle or keep a pistol at home for personal protection.

In response to recent mass shootings, including one in Buffalo that stole the lives of 10 New Yorkers, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday raising the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. Other changes include a licensing system for semiautomatics, much like the one already in place for handguns, and a tightening of the state's red flag law that allows courts to remove weapons from the home of people determined to be a threat to themselves or others.

It would be an overreaction to argue that these laws are overly restrictive. It would also be wrong to believe that they will completely solve the growing problem of gun violence.

And that's the key — that there is no one action that can fix this uniquely American problem, and measures like these are not, despite the protests of firearm lobbyists, a threat to Second Amendment rights. No one is proposing to take people's hunting rifles and handguns away, these are simply efforts aimed at reducing the potential for horrifyingly violent attacks like the one that happened in Buffalo.

An 18-year-old can still buy a bolt-action rifle or a shotgun in New York — and we have no problem with our many neighbors who own those for hunting — but it's good to see the state taking the lead on the age limit requirement for semiautomatic rifles, and we hope other states see the wisdom of doing the same.

A package of 10 laws involving firearms being signed in Albany is not going to solve the complex issue of gun violence in New York and beyond, but it's a whole lot better than doing nothing at all, and something certainly needs to be done.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

