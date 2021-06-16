Our view: New York vaccine milestone is good news, but the fight's not over yet

New York state reached a positive milestone this week in the ongoing recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and while we are happy to toast the good news, we hope that people don't take this latest vaccination update as a sign that the danger has passed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday struck a celebratory tone in announcing that 70% of adults in New York have had at least one dose of vaccine. The number, he said, "means that we can now return to life as we know it."

But as impressive as the 70% percent figure may appear, it doesn't tell the whole story. The number represents adults, not children. And it doesn't guarantee those who have gotten their first dose of vaccine are going to follow through and get their second. It also doesn't represent anywhere near a uniform vaccination rate across the state. The percentage of Cayuga County adults receiving their first shot most recently stood at 57.6%, which means there is still a lot of work to be done to get the local population to the point where the virus will stop spreading.

The pandemic brought with it more than 15 months of misery. Businesses were forced to close, and some of them will never reopen. Schoolchildren struggled to learn on computer screens. Worst of all, thousands of people succumbed to the illness, including 89 in Auburn and Cayuga County.