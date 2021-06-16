Our view: New York vaccine milestone is good news, but the fight's not over yet

New York state reached a positive milestone this week in the ongoing recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and while we are happy to toast the good news, we hope that people don't take this latest vaccination update as a sign that the danger has passed.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday struck a celebratory tone in announcing that 70% of adults in New York have had at least one dose of vaccine. The number, he said, "means that we can now return to life as we know it."
But as impressive as the 70% percent figure may appear, it doesn't tell the whole story. The number represents adults, not children. And it doesn't guarantee those who have gotten their first dose of vaccine are going to follow through and get their second. It also doesn't represent anywhere near a uniform vaccination rate across the state. The percentage of Cayuga County adults receiving their first shot most recently stood at 57.6%, which means there is still a lot of work to be done to get the local population to the point where the virus will stop spreading.
The pandemic brought with it more than 15 months of misery. Businesses were forced to close, and some of them will never reopen. Schoolchildren struggled to learn on computer screens. Worst of all, thousands of people succumbed to the illness, including 89 in Auburn and Cayuga County.
Now, with vaccination rates continuing to rise and COVID-19 cases continuing to fall, the state is easing most restrictions on things such as gatherings and social distancing. People deserve to have something good to celebrate, and fireworks displays across the state Tuesday night were a welcome salute to the dedication and sacrifice of the front line workers who helped get us here.
The coming months and going to demand a continuing effort by state and local leaders and health-care providers to keep the momentum going. We look forward to an even bigger celebration when a higher percentage of adults become fully vaccinated and young children join their ranks.
Hitting this 70% threshold is good news, but it doesn't mean that everything is fine. Avoiding another surge of cases in the fall is going to require an ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated.
