Our view: New Yorkers deserve, demand fair redistricting process

The state Legislature is currently knee deep in the process of creating the maps that will divide New York into new legislative and congressional districts. And while redistricting has been undertaken solidly — and unfairly — along party lines decade after decade, there is still a chance that lawmakers can this year finally get it right.

At this point, two very different proposals, one endorsed by Democrats and the other created by Republicans, have been rejected by the Legislature, and the bipartisan commission that came up with the maps now gets another shot. Should the second set of maps also be voted down, the Democrats who control the Assembly and Senate will take redistricting into their own hands.

It wasn't supposed to be this way.

The redistricting commission's failure to produce bipartisan map recommendations is a slap in the face to New York voters, who in 2014 approved the creation of this panel in an effort to fix partisan redistricting that has contributed to the state's long-running dysfunction. Voters additionally chimed in just this past November, rejecting a ballot proposition that would have reduced the threshold to approve or reject map recommendations from two-thirds to a simple majority.

The commission now gets one more crack at it, and we urge the group to use the will of the people as its guide and hammer out a bipartisan compromise to send back to the Legislature rather than tweaking the current partisan proposals that will only get rejected a second time.

Voters have made their frustration with partisan gerrymandering clear. The redistricting commission must draw up maps that make the most sense for the people, not the politicians.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0