Our view: New York's closure of open meetings needs to be reversed

The state Legislature convened in Albany for a special session this week to extend New York's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for people who fell behind on their payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul did the right thing in calling the session, because the issue of rent relief and evictions required immediate action. But the late-night voting on Wednesday also included an ill-advised change to open meetings regulations, and that piece of legislation needs a serious makeover.
The change made to the state's Open Meetings Law allows state and local municipal entities to hold meetings remotely without members of the public being allowed to attend in person.
Remote meetings became necessary during the pandemic, because they allowed governments and other elected boards to carry on their work without bringing people in close contact with one another. But this update has the potential to bring about just the opposite of what Hochul claims as one of her top priorities: making the government more responsive and transparent to the public.
"There is no shortage of irony that Albany’s method of modifying the Open Meetings Law was to advance the bill without public input, public review or any public participation whatsoever," Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said in a statement Friday. "For a governor who has boldly proclaimed her commitment to transparency from the day she was installed, hiding this measure from 20 million New Yorkers does not instill confidence."
That irony was also not lost on the New York Coalition for Open Government, which described the process used for the special session as "terrible" and far from transparent, in that the bill was made available for scrutiny until after the session was underway and shortly before voting began.
We agree with the coalition that the following modifications to the Open Meetings Law need to be made:
• Allow for hybrid meetings with in-person attendance and the ability to observe a livestream remotely
• Provide for public comments to occur during meetings in person and remotely
• Require meeting videos to be posted online after a meeting
Changing the law to make government less accessible to the public is a huge step backward for New York, and we call on Hochul and the Legislature to fix it immediately.
