Our view: New York's closure of open meetings needs to be reversed

The state Legislature convened in Albany for a special session this week to extend New York's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for people who fell behind on their payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul did the right thing in calling the session, because the issue of rent relief and evictions required immediate action. But the late-night voting on Wednesday also included an ill-advised change to open meetings regulations, and that piece of legislation needs a serious makeover.

The change made to the state's Open Meetings Law allows state and local municipal entities to hold meetings remotely without members of the public being allowed to attend in person.

Remote meetings became necessary during the pandemic, because they allowed governments and other elected boards to carry on their work without bringing people in close contact with one another. But this update has the potential to bring about just the opposite of what Hochul claims as one of her top priorities: making the government more responsive and transparent to the public.