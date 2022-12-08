Our view: New York's energy conversion could hit pocketbooks hard

As New York state forges ahead with another branch of a wide-ranging plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, homeowners may find themselves up against a tight timeline to prepare to absorb enormous financial costs.

As part of an attempt to reduce fossil-fuel emissions by 85% by 2050, the state's Climate Action Council is recommending that new home construction eliminate all propane, gas and oil equipment for heating, cooling and hot water.

If approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature, that mandate would kick in in 2025, which is just a bit more than two years away. Existing homes would be allowed to continue using their current furnaces and appliances for awhile, but owners would be required beginning in 2030 to replace worn-out washers, dryers, stoves and home heating systems with products that aren't powered by fossil fuels.

In a similar way that the state plans to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the future, the timeline for eliminating gas and oil for use in homes appears too aggressive.

A big reason so many homes have switched from electric heat to gas over the years is because electric heat is more expensive and less efficient, and legitimate questions are already being raised about the state's ability to supply enough electricity to power this plan and how much extra capacity the power grid will be able to handle should this changeover begin to take effect in large numbers.

While the proposed rules would be phased in over time, replacing heating systems and appliances is eventually going to cost homeowners a fortune, and at this point, the term "unfunded mandate" could not be more appropriate.

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is a laudable goal, but generous grants and incentives for homeowners are going to need to be a long-term part of this plan if it is going to be realistically affordable for New Yorkers.

