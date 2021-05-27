Our view: New York's ethics commission is far beyond repair

Instead of tinkering with New York's flawed ethics oversight commission, lawmakers should be working on a process to scrap it altogether and build a new one from scratch.
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics was established in 2011 to investigate ethical misconduct, but it could never really be trusted to act as a watchdog for state taxpayers, because its members are all political appointees. The agency’s ineffectiveness has been brought into sharper focus recently, given the questions surrounding conduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the number of allies he has on the commission.
Some state lawmakers recently proposed JCOPE be given broader authority to conduct investigations and suggested a reworking of the way in which commissioners are appointed, but critics rightly point out that neither JCOPE nor the Democrats currently in control of the Assembly and Senate have done much of anything to find answers to allegations against Cuomo concerning conflicts of interest, sexual harassment, and the misuse of state resources.
Good government groups have repeatedly called on state leaders to create an independently appointed commission to replace JCOPE. That could be accomplished through a constitutional amendment, but since that can't be done overnight, it's important that process starts as quickly as possible.
There is nothing inherently wrong with reforming JCOPE, the suggested tweaks appear to be no more than busywork. Lawmakers are fully aware of how bad things look right now regarding the multiple scandals involving the governor, and they also know that JCOPE is completely lacking in credibility.
Rather than trying to create the appearance of fixing JCOPE, lawmakers should be putting more effort into a concrete plan to replace it.
