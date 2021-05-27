Our view: New York's ethics commission is far beyond repair

Instead of tinkering with New York's flawed ethics oversight commission, lawmakers should be working on a process to scrap it altogether and build a new one from scratch.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics was established in 2011 to investigate ethical misconduct, but it could never really be trusted to act as a watchdog for state taxpayers, because its members are all political appointees. The agency’s ineffectiveness has been brought into sharper focus recently, given the questions surrounding conduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the number of allies he has on the commission.

Some state lawmakers recently proposed JCOPE be given broader authority to conduct investigations and suggested a reworking of the way in which commissioners are appointed, but critics rightly point out that neither JCOPE nor the Democrats currently in control of the Assembly and Senate have done much of anything to find answers to allegations against Cuomo concerning conflicts of interest, sexual harassment, and the misuse of state resources.