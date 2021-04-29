Our view: New York's redistricting planning should start now

Figures from the 2020 U.S. Census released this week confirm that New York will be losing a seat in Congress in 2023. And while that may seem far off, the state is just a few months away from redrawing its election district maps — a rare opportunity that demands a thorough and transparent planning process.

The state's population grew about 4% over the past decade, but other states had larger increases, so some states are gaining seats in Congress and others are losing them. In New York, the change comes as the state nears a redrawing of legislative district maps by the Independent Redistricting Commission.

Voters approved the creation of the commission in 2014 so that people outside of government will be charged with overseeing the redrawing of districts for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House. The idea is to improve a process that had been dominated for decades by party politics and underhanded gerrymandering.