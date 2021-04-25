Our view: New York's vaccination work far from over

About a month ago, when Cayuga County would post information about an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic, the appointments would be filled in hours. Like most places across the state and the nation, demand was far greater than supply, even at a time when the pool of residents eligible for the shots was limited.
But last week, with the entire adult population now able to sign up, a county clinic that was announced several days earlier still had scores of open slots available hours before it started. We have not heard the final results of that clinic, but it's safe to say the sign-up experience reflects a new reality in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
The battle is no longer about finding ways to get everyone a shot who wants one. It's now about vaccinating people who, for a host of potential reasons, have resisted doing so.
The broad and obvious answer to this problem is education and promotion. People need to feel assured that the vaccines are safe and are the best weapon we have at getting our lives back to some semblance of a pre-pandemic normal. People also must be informed of the opportunities to get shots.
But state and local public health leaders also should be considering different ways of administering vaccine when it comes to the crucial portion of the population that is hesitant. While mass clinics should continue, many people will never set foot inside one because they are not comfortable with that setting. The same goes with smaller pop-up clinics that are still in a public venue, and even to a degree in pharmacies where a person still must walk up to a counter and say they have come for a shot.
The most under-used venue for giving COVID-19 shots so far has been the place people typically trust the most: their physicians' office.
As the vaccination effort continues, we hope there's a plan to get all primary care practices stocked with vaccines. Almost every doctor these days is asking their patients if they've had their COVID-19 shot, but when the patient says "no," the only response most doctors can give is a strongly worded recommendation that the patient go get it done.
It's time that these doctors be able to offer a vaccine right there, in private, along with an informative explanation of why a shot is so vital for their patients' health and the health of their families and communities. When that happens, we might start seeing those overall vaccination numbers climbing faster and getting to the levels needed to win this pandemic war.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.