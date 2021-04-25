Our view: New York's vaccination work far from over

About a month ago, when Cayuga County would post information about an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic, the appointments would be filled in hours. Like most places across the state and the nation, demand was far greater than supply, even at a time when the pool of residents eligible for the shots was limited.

But last week, with the entire adult population now able to sign up, a county clinic that was announced several days earlier still had scores of open slots available hours before it started. We have not heard the final results of that clinic, but it's safe to say the sign-up experience reflects a new reality in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The battle is no longer about finding ways to get everyone a shot who wants one. It's now about vaccinating people who, for a host of potential reasons, have resisted doing so.

The broad and obvious answer to this problem is education and promotion. People need to feel assured that the vaccines are safe and are the best weapon we have at getting our lives back to some semblance of a pre-pandemic normal. People also must be informed of the opportunities to get shots.