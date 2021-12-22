Our view: New York's virus response must be driven by data

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration was far from a complete failure during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, but by sometimes acting in his own self interest (downplaying nursing home deaths being the best example), Cuomo's trustworthiness and ability to lead were damaged beyond repair.

And because former health commissioner Howard Zucker was complicit in the apparent effort by Cuomo to try to look better politically, he was forced to resign his position shortly after Cuomo left office.

Now, with the omicron variant fueling a surge of infections and increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul and her newly appointed health commissioner, Mary Bassett, need to avoid making the same ego-driven errors of their predecessors that limited data availability.

Health officials expressed hope earlier this month that Bassett will help build collaboration with local governments that had long complained about a lack of coordination in the state's response to the pandemic.

One area that Hochul and Bassett could and should take a major leap forward on are with data on booster shots. There is still no solid county and zip-code level data on how many people are getting boosters, which epidemiologists are saying is a vital tool to minimizing the harm of this new variant, and it's nearly impossible to make a serious dent in the booster rate without better public data surrounding it.

It's also vital to improve public data access on congregate facilities such as nursing homes, prisons and group homes — booster rates, new cases and deaths remain difficult to track at the facility level with how the state releases numbers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it a particularly difficult time to be a leader, but it has also made it an extraordinarily important time, because decisions at the top can truly mean the difference between life and death. It is our hope that the Hochul administration and the state's new health commissioner keep their primary focus on what's best for the people as they guide the state through the next phase of the pandemic.

And they need to ensure that important data is being compiled — and widely shared — with the public and the partner agencies on the front lines of the pandemic.

The Citizen editorial board includes President and Director of Local sales and Marketing Michelle Bowers, Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer and Managing Editor Mike Dowd.

